University of Louisiana at Lafayette alumni from across the country and abroad have submitted works for a new exhibit opening Aug. 13.
The university's College of the Arts and the Department of Visual Arts will hold the juried alumni exhibition in the Fletcher Hall Gallery, room 207, 421 E. Lewis St., Lafayette. The show will close with a 6 p.m. reception Sept. 20. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon Friday. Admission is free.
Works in the exhibition cover a range of media and creative directions.
For more information, call (337) 482-5318 or email michaeleble@louisiana.edu.