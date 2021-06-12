Applications are being accepted until July 31 for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's Art Flow Junior, a juried art competition celebrating the creative voices of today’s young Louisiana artists during the Ebb & Flow Festival Season. This year’s theme, rooted in Ebb & Flow Festival’s ties to the Mississippi River and delta region, is Art Making Waves. Selected works will be displayed Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the River Center Branch Library. Visit artsbr.org for applications and requirements.
Registration is open for Palacios House of Arts Summer Camp. Arts camps, for ages 5-12, will be held at Palacios House of Arts, 1868 Edinburgh Ave., through July 23. To register, visit palaciosarts.squarespace.com/summer-camp-2021.
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is accepting applications for its volunteer positions, including docents, operations ambassadors, admissions clerks, membership assistants, museum store associates and planetarium projectionists. The museum also is offering an accounting internship. For more information, visit lasm.org.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette, has opened the new exhibit, "Stephanie Patton: Comfort Zone 1993-2021." The show is a mid-career survey of work by Patton, looking back on her artwork from 1993 to 2021. For more information, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a virtual art talk with painter and printmaker Latoya Hobbs from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 17. The program will focus on Hobbs' "Lunar Queen," a print from Hilliard's permanent collection. This event is free but registration is required. Visit hilliardmuseum.org.