Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony's Holiday Brass' performances at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at St. Joseph's Cathedral, 401 Main St.; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Whimsical Alley, 4512 Virginia St., Zachary; 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Houmas House, 40136 La. 942, Darrow; and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Hemingbough, 10591 Beach Road, St. Francisville. For tickets, visit brso.org.
Tickets are on sale for Opera Louisiane's production of "Celebrate Christmas," featuring "Amahl and the Night Visitors" and "Variations from The Nutcracker" at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 529 Convention St. The program also will include the Dance Center and School of Performing Arts as the opening act accompanied by an orchestra. Tickets are $5-$30. Visit operalouisiane.org for details.
Tickets are on sale for the Cangelosi Dance Project's "Holiday Nutcracker" on Dec. 18-19 at the Dunham School auditorium, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive. Tickets are $20-$30. Email cangelosidp@gmail.com for more information.
Laura Curry will be the artist in residence through Jan. 1 at Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St. Her project, Gather Here, looks to include neighborhood participants as artist collaborators, leaders and framers. The project is a room-sized cartography grown from the narratives of neighborhood participants, indigenous peoples of the region and ancestral memories. Visit yeswecannibal.org for more information.
"A Jane Austen Christmas" will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Audubon State Historic Site, 11788 La. 965, St. Francisville. The Oakley House will be decorated for the holidays, and costumed guides will accompany visitors on a trip into the past through the candlelit house. The event also will include a Christmas dance hosted by The Lagniappe Historic Dance & Pastime Society with music by the Lagniappe Dulcimers and roasted chestnuts served with wassail. Admission is $10 for ages 18-61, $8 for ages 62 and older, $6 for ages 5-17; free for ages 4 and younger. Call (888) 677-2838 or (225) 635-3739 for more information.
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host the Lunchtime Lecture, "Follow Me Down: A Post Script," at noon Dec. 7. This free lecture by Benjamin J. Harbert and Marianne Fisher-Giorlando coincides with the museum's exhibit, "Music Behind the Gates." Call (225) 366-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org for more information.