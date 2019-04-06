- The Ebb & Flow Festival continues through 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7, downtown Baton Rouge. The outdoor festival features visual artists, musicians, dancers, teaching artists, poets and film. Free. ebbandflowbr.org.
- First Sunday runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today, April 7, at Louisiana Art & Science Museum, USS Kidd Memorial and Museum, Capitol Park Museum and LSU Museum of Art in downtown Baton Rouge. Free admission to the galleries, $6 unlimited admission to planetarium shows at the museum with a variety of art and science exhibitions and activities for all ages. Also, the LMOA hosts "Across the Atlantic: American Impressionism Through the French Lens" curator tour from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Family Fun Day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. lasm.org, lsumoa.org and usskidd.com.
- UpStage Theatre presents one more performance of "The Bad Seed," 3 p.m. Sunday, UpStage Theatre, Cortana Mall, Entrance 1. Tickets at upstagetheatre.biz.
- The LSU Gospel Choir will perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The annual Spring Gospel Night will offer past and present gospel music favorites. Free.
- The Music Club of Baton Rouge will host its annual scholarship winners in recital at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Woman’s Club, 259 T.J. Jemison Blvd. Coffee is served at 9:45 a.m. Admission is free. On the bill is flutist Ivy Holladay, soprano Margaret Ann Zentner, pianist Mary Grace Ellerbee and soprano Monica Music.
- The LSU Jazz Studies program will present legendary trumpet player Wayne Bergeron in a guest performance with the LSU Jazz Ensemble and Lab Band, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, LSU Union Theater, $18 general public; $11, students.
- Southeastern Louisiana University Department of Music and Performing Arts in Hammond will host the annual Bill Evans Jazz Festival April 10-13 in honor of the late alumnus. Performances, all in Pottle Recital Hall, include: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Alumni Jazz Ensemble Concert, $5, students; $10, adults; free, current SLU students, faculty and staff with university ID; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11, University Jazz Lab Band, free; 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, free masterclass with guest artist trumpeter Pete Rodriguez and at 7:30 p.m., Jazz Faculty Trio Concert with Rodriguez and special guests Zakk Garner and Brad Walker, $5, students; $10, adults; free, current SLU students, faculty and staff with university ID; 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, free masterclass with Rodriguez and at 7:30 p.m., University Jazz Ensemble in concert with Rodriguez, free. (985) 549-2184.