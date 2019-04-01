Vivian Maier's story begins at her end.
No one knew the 82-year-old woman who sat on the same park bench at the same time every day. Some people thought she was homeless.
When a head injury caused her sudden death in 2009, no one took notice — until her obituary was published in a Chicago newspaper.
She had no survivors or close relations. Her only acquaintances were three grown sons from a family simply known as the Gensburgs. She'd been their nanny. They called her their Mary Poppins. And she took them with her when she walked around the city taking photos.
And she was always taking photos.
Now, about 70 of those photos make up the Louisiana Art & Science Museum's exhibit "Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed," running through May 22.
Can't see video below? Click here.
The photos are part of a trove of Maier's work discovered in storage locker.
When the rent was not paid, the contents of the locker, which was filled with bins of undeveloped rolls of film, were put up for auction and sold to six people, including John Maloof.
He developed the film and was fascinated by the images he saw. All he knew of the artist behind them was the woman's name.
Maloof posted the photos on Flickr with Maier's name attached but got no response. He then saw the obituary placed by the Gensburgs.
"Vivian Maier had become famous right before her death but never knew it," said Elizabeth Weinstein, the museum's assistant director for interpretation and chief curator. "John Maloof began showing her photographs to curators, and the interest in her work in the art world expanded exponentially."
By 2011, shows of Maier's work were popping up throughout Europe. Six books have since been written about her, and Maloof wrote and directed an Academy Award-winning documentary, "Finding Vivian Maier," in 2013.
"We had a screening of the documentary at the museum, and we are proud to have been able to do that," Weinstein said. "But even after watching it, Vivian Maier is still a mystery. You still don't know who she is."
LASM joined forces with Maier biographer Ann Marks to tell the photographer's story.
"Her book has yet to be published, but the gallery who handles the Vivian Maier photos from the John Maloof collection recommended her," Weinstein said. "The photos came with no information, and Ann Marks has access to all of the contact sheets, so she was able to tell us when these photos were taken."
The photos show the world exactly as Maier saw it — a woman exploring people-filled streets, yet alone.
"From what we see here, she was very lonely," Weinstein said. "She was almost invisible while taking these photos, even though she always wore big hats and shoes. She was a presence, yet no one noticed her."
When Maloof and other biographers pieced together Maier's history, they learned she was a daughter of immigrants. Her German father and French mother split shortly after her birth in New York. She was 5 when her mother took her back to France.
Maier moved back to New York but returned to France at 25 to claim her family inheritance.
"That's when she began photography," Weinstein said. "And when she came back to New York in the 1950s, the city was the epicenter for photography."
Kodak made cameras and film accessible, so Maier picked up a Rollieflex and turned it on the people and places she saw on the street, something Diane Arbus and Gary Winogrand also were doing and making names for themselves in the genre. But there was a major difference.
"She didn't share her photos with anyone," Weinstein said. "Yet she was always walking around with the Rollieflex around her neck taking photos. She considered herself a photographer, and she took jobs as a nanny to support herself."
Sometimes she would give her employers a fake name and wouldn't stay at a job more than two years.
"She stayed with the Gensburgs for 11 years, which was the longest," Weinstein said. "After that, she was with the Raymond family for seven years.
"But here you had a person who didn't have a permanent address and was using different names, so there's not much to go on."
Even talk show host Phil Donahue, featured in a CBS documentary in the exhibit, says he didn't know much about her when she worked as his housekeeper.
But the Gensburg brothers remember Maier as their nanny and a photographer who would take them along on her walks. They show up in her photographs. So does Maier.
"She liked to work with reflections and shadows, and she would take her own picture in the reflections of store windows and mirrors," Weinstein said. "But she still wouldn't talk about herself to the families she was working for. She was very protective of her privacy."
Maier, a movie buff, moved to Los Angeles for awhile and then to Chicago, where she stayed.
"She went on a world tour and took photos in the countries she visited," Weinstein said. "And she would develop her own work. But there came a time when she didn't have the money to do that."
So rolls and rolls of undeveloped film were stored away.
And though she stopped taking photos in her elderly years, she always wore the Rolliefex when she made the daily trek from her apartment to the park bench across the street.
"She always considered herself an outsider," Weinstein said. "And because of this, she was able to be the observer."
'Picturing Vivian Maier: A Street Photographer Revealed'
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday,; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Through May 22.
WHERE: Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road
TICKETS/INFO: $9, $7.50 ages 3-12 and seniors 65 and older. (225) 344-5272 or lasm.org
ALSO: The museum will screen "Finding Vivian Maier" at 2 p.m. April 13 and hold a program, "Picturing Vivian Maier," at 5:30 p.m. April 25. Admission is $10 for the art talk.