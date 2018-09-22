LSU Theatre will open its 2018-19 lab season with Wil Eno's "Wakey, Wakey," on Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.
Noah Smith directs this comedy that asks some thought-provoking, if a bit vague, questions: What are we here for? Is time a friend or an enemy? Do we all eventually end up in the same place, but take different routes to get there?
The play challenges the notion of what really matters and recognizes the importance of life's simple pleasures.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28 and at 2 p.m. Sept. 30. Tickets are $12 at lsu.edu/cmda/theatre or at the door. For more information, call (225) 578-3527.