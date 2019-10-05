A special panel discussion on "Invisible Illness Awareness through the Arts" will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, as part of Baton Rouge Gallery's Sundays@4 series.
The program, a partnership between the gallery and CreActiv, focuses on CreActiv’s invisible illness awareness project, "The Picture of Health," which explores art as a tool for building awareness around the subject of health issues. It will be held at the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Panelists will discuss the creation of the project, stigmas surrounding disclosing illnesses and what it is like to have an invisible illness along with ways to elicit compassion for those who suffer every day.
Panelists are Leslie D. Rose, photographer for "The Picture of Health" and CreActiv founder and COO; April Baham, project manager, Louisiana Division of the Arts and curator of "The Picture of Health;" Dr. Rani Whitfield; Tamiko Francis Garrison, "invisible illness warrior," and patient advocate Danny Belanger, director of Arts Education and accessibility coordinator, Louisiana Division of the Arts.
The program also will feature a musical performance by "invisible illness warrior" Chris “The Madd Katt” Lee that will depict the pain of sciatica through drum beats. The panel will be moderated by Donney Rose. A few pieces from the exhibit will be on display.
For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org.