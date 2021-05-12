The Baton Rouge Gallery is giving you a new way to see art.
The contemporary art center has partnered with ArtPlacer, a free app, to take the guesswork out of selecting the perfect piece for any room.
With just a smartphone or tablet, you can use augmented reality to see — true to scale — any one of hundreds of works by your favorite Baton Rouge Gallery artist members in your home or office.
The process is pretty simple: Download the app, then at batonrougegallery.org and visit the page of any of the 70 gallery members and, when you find a piece you like, tap the “View in Augmented Reality” button next to the image. On the wall where you want the piece to hang, position the red line where the floor meets the wall. The piece is placed on the wall, and can be easily moved by dragging it with your finger. A short ArtPlacer tutorial is available at the gallery's website and on YouTube to guide you.
“For many people, the unknown of how a work of art might look in their space or impact the feel of a room is their biggest hesitation when adding something new to their collection,” said gallery President Jason Andreasen. “With augmented reality, we’re able to give people the chance to answer those questions with just a smartphone and no commitment.”
For those without access to a smartphone, Baton Rouge Gallery will create free up to 10 free mock-ups for you.
The app is available in both the Apple Store and Google Play.
The gallery, which started with eight artists, is this year celebrating its 55th anniversary with 70 artist members exploring countless subjects and employing a wide array of media.
The gallery also has available interest-free payment plans and “22.5 Delivery,” complimentary delivery of artworks to any home or office within 22.5 miles of the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive in BREC’s City Park.
“We view it as part of our mission to work with artists and patrons to make the process of adding pieces to a home or collection as enjoyable and hassle-free as possible. That means finding new ways to make art buying accessible,” Andreasen said. “In fact, a portion of every sale is immediately reinvested in our nonprofit’s ability to do exactly that while presenting quality exhibitions and cultural programming that is open to everyone, nearly always free of charge. A purchase at BRG doesn’t just support a single artist, but a much larger art community.”
For more information, visit batonrougegallery.org/buying-brg.