The LSU School of Theatre was named as the No. 2 theatre bachelor of arts program among public universities in the United States in the prestigious OnStage Blog’s "Top 25 B.A. Theatre Programs for 2018-19.”
This recognition comes after the School of Theatre welcomed the largest class in its history this year.
The OnStage Blog rankings place LSU’s program 11th overall in the country, and as the highest-ranked SEC school on the list of the top 25 undergraduate theatre programs. The University of South Carolina is the only other SEC school on the list, coming in at 17th overall.
The OnStage Blog rankings are based, according to the site, “on what is most important to those pursuing a career in the theatrical arts by those who know these industries.” The rankings consider the quality of facilities; cost/scholarship opportunities; quality of faculty; admissions/auditions/selectivity; quality of curriculum; career and alumni support; and performance opportunities.
“The OnStage blog ranking is recognition of the exceptional quality and dedication of our faculty, staff and students,” said Kristin Sosnowsky, chair of the School of Theatre and executive associate dean. “The School of Theatre has created an environment that cultivates innovation and creativity in our students and ensures they have the skills to impact their community as artists, scholars, educators and administrators.”
The ranking highlights LSU’s concentration in physical theatre, which, according to OnStage, includes training ranging from "aerial work to contact improvisation to the creation of physical theatre at international arts festivals.”
LSU Theatre has a long and rich tradition extending back to 1928. The program aims to prepare its graduates for careers in both professional and educational theatre.
In 1992, Swine Palace was founded in association with LSU Theatre as a nonprofit professional theatre company supporting the educational theatre school's mission. Today, the school remains one of a handful of programs in the country with an affiliate Equity theatre providing students the opportunity to work alongside leading professionals and giving patrons access to some of the brightest talent in the country.
For more information about the LSU School of Theatre, visit lsu.edu/cmda/theatre. The School of Theatre is part of the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts, lsu.edu/cmda/index.php.