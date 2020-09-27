- Preserve Louisiana will open “Passages — An Exhibition of Louisiana Memory" featuring 17 works by J.K. Lawson, at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 at Louisiana’s Old Governor’s Mansion, 502 North Blvd. The exhibit can be visited in person or seen online, which will include narration by Lawson. Artwork will be for sale with proceeds benefiting Preserve Louisiana. The show runs through Jan. 31. For more information, visit preserve-louisiana.org/passages-an-exhibition-of-louisianamemory-for-sale.
- Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, will open exhibits featuring work by its artist members April Hammock, Craig McCullen and Jessica Sharpe on Oct. 6. The show runs through Oct. 29 with a virtual reception on Oct. 7. Admission is free. For more information, visit (225) 383-1470 or visit batonrougegallery.org.
- Registration is open for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge's virtual Louisiana Arts Summit, opening Sept. 29. Sessions will be streamed through Zoom. To register, visit artsbr.org.
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's "November" will be held online through Zoom at 5 p.m. Oct. 4. "November" is part of the Readers’ Theatre Series and will be a staged reading and performed live from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. Once you have signed up for an audition, a script, audition time and Zoom link will be emailed on Oct. 2. Also, tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's virtual production of "Vintage Hitchcock" streaming on Zoom Oct. 29-31. To schedule auditions or purchase tickets, visit theatrebr.org.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing "Capital City Contemporary 5: Water" through Dec. 13; "Frank Hayden: Lift Every Voice" through Jan. 3; "Landscape Abstracted: Will Henry Stevens" through July 11; and "Cosmos: Imagining the Universe" through July 18. For more information, call (225) 344-5275 or visit lasm.org.
- Registration is open for placement of youngsters ages 5-18 in Of Moving Colors' annual community production "Kick It Out." Weekly rehearsals begin Oct. 4. To register, visit ofmovingcolors.org.
- Registration is open for the Acadiana Center for the Arts' Learning Arts Center's virtual classes for kindergarten through fifth grade students. To register, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org/learning-arts-center.
- "Black Nature: Letitia Huckaby" will open on Oct. 2 at the Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The show runs through July 10 and takes its title from "Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry," a collection of historical and contemporary poems exploring African Americans’ complicated relationship with the American landscape. For more information, call (337) 482-2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
