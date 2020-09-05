- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., has updated its hours to 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with extended hours to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Pre-registration is open for a free online Zoom talk at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 by artist Tina Freeman, who will speak about her work, "Lamentations," which is now on view in the museum's Landscape Gallery. To register, visit bit.ly/lsumoafreeman. On Sept. 17, the museum will open "Leitia Huckaby: The Same Dusty Road" with a free Zoom talk with the artist at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24. To pre-register, visit bit.ly/lsumoahuckaby. For more information, visit (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
- The Baton Rouge Symphony will begin its 72nd season with a "Symphony Day" fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10, featuring music, videos and interviews with musicians and supporters. The Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation has offered to match all donations received on or before Sept. 10 up to $25,000. These performances can be viewed at brso.org and the symphony's YouTube channel and Facebook page. For more information, visit brso.org/event-calendar/2020/9/10/symphony-day. Also, season tickets are on sale for the symphony's 2020-21 season. For more information, visit brso.org/tickets.
- Registration is open for theater classes and workshops at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Included are the Young Actors Program children's classes, "Acting for Kids" with Jena Vangje on Sept. 12, 29 and 26; master class "Bring You to Your Work" with Max Quinlan on Oct. 12; and "Musical Theatre Master Class" with Broadway actors Donald Jones Jr. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 26. Registration also is open for the adult acting class, "Shakespeare: Interpreting the Sylized Scene" C. Jaye Miller on Sept. 26 and Oct. 3. To register, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host its next walking tour at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12, exploring the greater Capitol Park area. Stops will include the footprint of an old Spanish fort, a marker showing the home of a former president, the location of the Ole War Skule and other notable landmarks. The tour runs about 90 minutes and leaves from the museum lobby. Patrons are advised to dress comfortably. Cost is $10 by visiting fotcpm.square.site.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
