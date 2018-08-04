- Bayou Blend Chorus, an award-winning chapter of Sweet Adelines International, will have an open house and auditions for its upcoming Christmas performances at locations in the Lafayette area. The open house will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at First Baptist Church, 210 S. Morgan St., Broussard. The chorus is open to women ages 9 to 90. For more information, call (337) 303-8070 or visit bayoublendchorus.com.
- The Black Out Loud Conference, in conjunction with the Urban Congress on African-American Males in Baton Rouge, will host the inaugural Black Out Loud Conference from Aug. 10-12. Led by local poet, activist and teaching artist Donney Rose, the three-day event is designed to celebrate black visibility in the realm of the arts, media and activism. Online conference registration has ended, but you can pay for weekend or single-day packages during any conference day. Details are available at BlackOutLoudBR.com.
- The "Lunchtime Lagniappe!" program at noon Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will feature a discussion of Humberto Fontova's book, "Crazy on the Bayou." The program is free. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum's monthly BASF Kids’ Labs are set for 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 and 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. These 45-minute, hands-on chemistry workshops are for ages 6-12, who must be accompanied by an adult. August is "The pHun Factor." Register on-site the day of the program or by emailing kidslab@lasm.org by the Thursday prior to the session. Space is limited. For more information, call (225) 344-5272 or visit lasm.org.
- "Art Melt," the state's largest juried exhibit of work by Louisiana artists, runs through Aug. 24 at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. For more information, visit forum35.site-ym.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's production of "A Year with Frog and Toad," opening Aug. 24, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive. For tickets, call (225) 578-6996 or visit playmakersbr.org. Registration also is open for Playmakers of Baton Rouge's fall classes. For a full schedule, visit playmakersbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production "Plenty of Time" opening Aug. 24 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Art Building. (225) 588-7576 or nvtarts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Irish Club's annual play, Steven Dietz's "Bloomsday," opening Aug. 10 at Cafe Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and must be purchased at Cafe Americain. If patrons opt to eat dinner at the restaurant before the play, food service reservations will be taken at the time of ticket purchase. For more information, call (225) 924-9841.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "The Righteous Saints of Greater Faith," opening Aug. 11 on the theater's Cortana Mall stage, entrance 1, 9401 Cortana Place. For tickets, visit upstagetheatre.biz.
- Season subscriptions are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's 2018-19 season. For more information, call (225) 383-0500 or visit brso.org.
On the area art and cultural scene
