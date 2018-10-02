Pen Chance doesn't take it personally when he hears boos from the audience.
He is, after all, Mayor Humdinger, "PAW Patrol's" resident bad guy. And, if there's no boos, then Chance hasn't done his job.
"Children are your most honest audience, and if you are not 100 percent committed to your job, they'll see right through it," Chance said. "They will let you know exactly how they feel, so the mayor gets boos."
He's expecting plenty of snickers and sneers on opening night, Oct. 5, when the Nickelodeon-produced "PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue" comes to the Raising Canes River Center Arena. The show runs for five performances through Oct. 7. The show then heads to the Cajundome in Lafayette for five shows Oct. 26-28.
All the characters from Nickelodeon's popular animated series will be there on the day of the Great Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, including the pups — Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest — and their human leader, Ryder.
The race is about to start, but no one can find Mayor Goodway. Just what is Mayor Humdinger up to?
"He's just a confused guy who is power hungry, and he's jealous of the PAW Patrol," said Chance, who explained that his character is not really a bad guy. "Nine times out of 10, his antics blow up in his face, and it's funny."
The PAW Patrol swings into action with their motto, “No job is too big; no pup is too small.”
The story is a lesson about citizenship and also teaches about social skills, problem solving and the importance of teamwork.
After lots of excitement, the PAW Patrol saves the day, and everyone celebrates — even Mayor Humdinger.
"You know when problems arise, it's always his fault," Chance said. "But, you know, it's not that he wants PAW Patrol to lose. He just wants to win."
PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue
Nickelodeon's live show based on its popular animated television series
Baton Rouge
WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 5; 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. Oct. 6; 2 p.m. Oct. 7.
WHERE: Raising Canes River Center Arena, 275 S. River Road.
TICKETS/INFO: $21-$105, ticketmaster.com
Lafayette
WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 26; 10 a.m., 2 p.m., 6 p.m. Oct. 27; 2 p.m. Oct. 28
WHERE: Cajundome
TICKETS/INFO: $20-$115, ticketmaster.com