LSU Theatre will open a virtual production of Naomi Iizuka's "Anon(ymous)" on April 13.
The play, which runs through April 18, is a re-imagining of Homer’s "Odyssey," following a young refugee traversing the United States to find his mother, from whom he was separated during his journey. The story is one of laughs, thrills and heartache.
The play is directed by Shannon Walsh, and it will be performed live and streamed online.
The Sunday performance begins at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7:30 p.m. For tickets, call (225) 578-3527.