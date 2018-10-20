The Baton Rouge Irish Club will host an evening of devilish merriment, literary presentations, Celtic music, bagpipes, refreshments and a silent auction from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive.
Costumes or kilts are encouraged but not required.
Since the time of the Druids, many customs and traditions have evolved in celebration of Samhain, which is the New Year’s Day in the Celtic Calendar. When Christianity came to Ireland, the church took a dim view of Druidic festivals and created the vigil of All Soul’s Evening (or All Hallow’s Eve) on Oct. 31, the Feast of All Saints on Nov. 1 and All Souls Day on Nov. 2.
All three days were regarded as one of the most important times of the year and were celebrated throughout Ireland with feasting, merrymaking and divination games on Halloween and rituals out of respect and remembrance for departed relatives on All Souls Day.
The event will include light refreshments, storytelling around the fire, poetry recitations and Celtic music by the band Kitchen Session, plus a silent auction.
Admission is $10 at the door.