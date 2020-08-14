Opéra Louisiane is letting fans call the shots with its first Fantasy Opera Draft. Sixteen singers are competing for seven coveted roles in Opéra Louisiane’s “made for virtual” production of "The Barber of Seville." Fans from across the country donate $5 per vote to determine which singer wins a role. The singers not cast in the production will appear as part of the Lunch with Leanne series for the season. The draft website, fantasyoperadraft.org, is open through Aug. 30, with a live draft announcement on Aug. 31. Once cast, "The Barber of Seville" will be presented in a one-hour virtual performance premiering on Oct. 16.
Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's Virtual Fall Fling, celebrating the program's 10th anniversary. The show, streaming Aug. 21-23, is directed by Jack Lampert with music direction by Beth Bordelon and includes music from "Fiddler on the Roof," "The Music Man," "Godspell," "Once Upon A Mattress," "Oklahoma," "The Boyfriend," "Bye Bye Birdie," "Footloose," "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Guys & Dolls." Ticket holders will be emailed a link and password. Tickets are $25.75 at TheatreBR.org. For more information, call (225) 924-6496.
The Baton Rouge Symphony is auctioning off a chance to conduct the symphony in its "Auctions in August" program. The auction runs through Aug. 31, and all proceeds go toward funding the symphony and its operations. To place a bid, visit brso.org.
The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is seeking visual artists to facilitate one-on-one virtual art-making activities with the residents of a local long-term care center as part of the “Heart of the Story” program. Visual or teaching artists will facilitate four weeks of virtual instruction starting Sept. 7. Application deadline is Aug. 17. For more information, call (225) 344-8448, ext. 227, or email lrussell@artsbr.org.
"Living with Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections" continues through Sept. 27 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. This exhibition celebrates the art of collecting and features a wide selection of media, periods and styles from nine local collections. For more information, call (225) 389-7200 or visit lsumoa.org.
Applications are open for the seventh annual Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition. Thirty artists will have the opportunity to compete for $6,500 in cash prizes. The competition will be March 13-19. Application deadline is Nov. 1. Due to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus, only those artists who are juried into the competition will pay an application fee. For more information, visit shadowsontheteche.org.