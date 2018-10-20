Here's what's happening this week in the area arts and cultural scene:
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Museum of Art, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host the program, "Fashion Through the Eyes of Romey Roe," at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Couture comes to the Hilliard as clothing designer Roe hosts a fashion show highlighting this season's newest designs. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Louisiana's Old State Capitol's "Spirits of Louisiana 2018" gala, showcasing the historical spirit of the building and spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries. Individual tickets are $85. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Auditions for New Venture Theatre's production of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity" will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, 427 Laurel St. To sign up for a time slot, visit nvtarts.org.
- Tickets are on sale for a performance by harpist Edmar Castañeda at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For tickets, visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is looking for vendor artists for the Ebb & Flow Festival, set for April 6-7, 2019. All vendor artists will be juried. Application deadline is Dec. 1 at artsbr.org.
- The Arts Council of Baton Rouge also is seeking artist vendors for its monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market. Jurors select participants based on an established set of criteria that include artistic merit, originality, and compatibility of artwork with the Arts Market mission. Applications are accepted year-round by visiting artsbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," opening Friday, Nov. 2, on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit artsbr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's Halloween night production of Judi Ann Mason's "Daughters of the Mock" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, in its theater at Entrance 1 of Cortana Mall, 9401 Cortana Place. For tickets, call (225) 924-3774 or visit upstagetheatre.biz.
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's production of Alexander Pushkin's "Eugene Onegin," opening Thursday in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda.
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Theatre's production of "The Diary of Anne Frank," opening Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the Reilly Theatre, Tower Drive, LSU. For tickets, call (225) 578-3527 or visit lsu.edu/cmda.
- Tickets are on sale for the Virginia Repertory Theatre family productions, "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," at 2 p.m. Sunday and "Sleeping Beauty" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and Theatreworks USA's production of "The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System," at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. For tickets, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.
- Sunday is the last day to catch the Alma Plantation Harvest Festival exhibit at the Poydras Museum, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 638-6575.