The Arts Council of Pointe Coupee will host its third Art for the Palate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 4 in the Julius Poydras Museum and Art Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads.
Art for the Palate will feature local and regional artwork from the 2019 Treasures of Pointe Coupee Exhibit.
This year's presenter for Art for the Palate is Owen Hohl, executive sous chef at Hot Tails.
The event was started in 2017 and has featured culinary dishes by local restaurants and local cooks. Guest presenters have included Food Network star and Baton Rouge food personality Jay Ducote; Anne Milneck, owner of Red Stick Spice Co.; and staff from Cane Land Distilling, now known as Three Roll Estate.
Culinary treats will be available to guests as they view the show's 130 pieces of art. For more information, call (225) 638-6049 or (225) 718-1574 or email roygaleb@bellsouth.net.