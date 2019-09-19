In remembrance of New Orleans native Cokie Roberts, Smithsonian Magazine is looking back at an episode in the Smithsonian's museum podcast series featuring an interview with the legendary newswoman.
Roberts died at age 75 on Sept. 17 due to complications from breast cancer. In the podcast, Roberts talks about why she admires Dolley Madison, among other first ladies.
"It was, in fact, because of Roberts' depth of knowledge on the first ladies of the United States that Kim Sajet, director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, invited her to speak on the museum’s "Portraits" podcast this summer," the magazine states.
According to the magazine, Sajet remembers first meeting Roberts many years ago during her tenure as the president of the Historical Society of Pennsylvania.
"She was just incredibly smart and incredibly funny. She really knew her homework and was quite irreverent as well,” Sajet said, adding that Roberts "looked at history at a 90-foot height and can fill in the history with all these interesting details."
Follow this link to read the article and listen to the podcast: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/cokie-roberts-legendary-newswoman-was-never-going-stop-180973163/?utm_source=smithsoniandaily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20190917-daily-responsive&spMailingID=40668663&spUserID=OTAyNTEyNTgzMTUyS0&spJobID=1601699119&spReportId=MTYwMTY5OTExOQS2