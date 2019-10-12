For the second year in a row, students from LSU School of Architecture’s fifth-year comprehensive design course have won first place in an Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture national design competition.
The project, “The Parasite Lodge” by students Caroline Arbour, of Dallas, Texas; Anne Kellerman, of Baton Rouge; Brooke Strevig, of Houma, and Christopher Washington III, of Jackson, Missississippi., won first place in the Built2Last Resiliency in Design competition. Kris Palagi, assistant professor of architecture, was the faculty adviser.
The ACSA Built2Last Competition focused on “the opportunity to design an environmentally responsible Recreation Center that integrates a secondary purpose of post-disaster neighborhood support for community continuity through the inherent attributes of concrete applications,” according to the ACSA.
The Parasite Lodge is a recreational/disaster relief center set along the Amite River.
"The students' work could not have been realized without the research and landscape design strategy provided by Andrew Wright in conjunction with the assistant professor Brendan Harmon’s landscape architecture Water Studio, The Hungry River," Palagi said.
The project is an inhabitable wall that is part of a larger infrastructure system.
“The submission is conceptual on many different levels and scales. The submission is wonderfully drawn and presented with great restraint,” the juror comments said.
The Parasite Lodge siphons water away from the Amite River to perform as a mussel propagation center, according to the project description. The dual function of the Parasite Lodge as a disaster relief center and educational youth camp functions year-round in a singular shell, the retaining wall.
The 400-foot long concrete building can withstand strong hurricane winds and is designed to remain fully functional during a 100-year storm.
For more information, visit design.lsu.edu.