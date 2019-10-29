When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he’s eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D’Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path.
And that path becomes a bit tricky when Theatre Baton Rouge opens the musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" Friday, Nov. 1, on its Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd.
So, will Monty, played by Jonathan Thomas, be able to knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught to become the ninth Earl of Highhurst?
And what of love? Because murder isn’t the only thing on Monty’s mind.
"A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder," directed by Jenny Ballard, is a murderous romp filled with unforgettable music, nonstop laughs and a scene-stealing role for Albert Nolan playing all eight of the doomed heirs who meet their ends in the most creative and side-splitting ways.
Robert L. Freeman wrote the book and lyrics and Steven Lutvak wrote the music for the show that runs Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 17. Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. with all other performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. There will be an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Nov. 9.
Tickets are $31 and $20 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting theatrebr.org.