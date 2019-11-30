The Cangelosi Dance Project gets the Christmas season started with "The Holiday Nutcracker."
Performances will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Brown-Holt Theatre at the Dunham School, 11111 Roy Emerson Drive.
The production tells the story of Clara, danced by Sydney Hertzog, who dreams of one day being a ballerina. For Christmas, her parents, played by Guy Blanchard and Karen Profita, give her a pair of pointe shoes, which are guaranteed by the ballet mistress and teacher, played by Soule O’Bannon.
At a Christmas celebration, Clara's Uncle Drosselmeyer, played by Bill Profita, gives her the Nutcracker doll. Clara’s jealous sisters plot to sneak the doll away, but something goes wrong. Uncle Drosselmeyer places a spell on Clara, and in her dreams she sees the Snow Forest Queen, played by Hannah Kimbrough, and the Snow Flower Queen, played by Angelique Francois, and finally, the little snow fairies.
They will bring her to the castle where the Land of Sweets are waiting to escort her and she meets The Sugar Plum Fairy, played by Hannah Willson Hinson.
For tickets, call (225) 937-3367 or visit cangelosidanceproject.com.