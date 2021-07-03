Sept. 1 is the deadline to apply for the You Aren't Alone Live Art Event on Oct. 15 at Gallery 14, 212 S. 14th St. Applications are for both visual and performing artists. The goals of this event are to change the conversation around mental health by bringing awareness to what living with mental health issues looks like, while also continuing to build a support network. All proceeds will go toward You Aren't Alone Project initiatives. Submit art titles and descriptions, specifications and performance logistics by email to youarentaloneproject@gmail.com. For more information, visit youarentaloneproject.com/call-for-artists.
Writing in Color — A Free Creative Workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. from July 6 through Aug. 5 at the East Baton Rouge Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., and on Zoom. The workshop is designed for those age 55 and older. Participants will build a portfolio of poems, journal entries, short essays/stories and photos that inform their writing. For more information, call (225) 344-8558 or email lrussell@artsbr.org.
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will hold a Celebrate Clay Program series in-person and on Zoom. The series will feature guests and ceramic artists from Form & Fire and The Boneyard. The first program will be a Zoom-only event at 5:30 p.m. July 8, featuring artist Kurt Weiser. Admission is free. Visit eventbrite.com/e/celebrate-clay-program-series-with-lsu-moa-tickets-157677113491.
Registration is open for the class, "Tangled Gems — Zentangle," with Kathy Redmond from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 9-11 at the Art Guild of Louisiana's Studio in the Park, 2490 Silverest Ave. To register, call (225) 933-6008 or email baileykay7850@gmail.com.
The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host its monthly Outdoor Old Time Music Open Jam from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11, at the museum's open-air barn or Juke Joint side porch. As space allows, jam sessions are open for any musician to join in to play tunes including but not limited to old country, bluegrass, Cajun and folk music. The public is invited to sit in free of charge. Admission is free. Also, at 2 p.m. July 11, the museum will host Louisiana poets Darrell Bourque and Melissa Bonin for a reading of poems about Acadian women who are variants of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s Evangeline. This event coincides with the museum’s current exhibit, "Evangeline: Evolution of an Icon." Admission is free. For more information, visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.