Betsy Williamson shows no fear in her exhibit "Breaking the Spell: Creating Something from Nothing" in the Manship Theatre's Jones Walker Foyer Gallery at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Her artist's statement quotes Vincent Van Gogh: "Many painters are afraid of the blank canvas. But the blank canvas is afraid of the truly passionate painter who dares and who has broken the spell of 'you can't.'"
Wiliamson said the exhibit is about "having the courage to break the spell of nothingness and simply create."
"There is no 'you can't' in this exploration," she said. "It's about being free to investigate different techniques, styles, colors and forms, and explores themes of nature, time and space, spirit and adventure. No holding back, just the pure joy of creating something from nothing."
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For information, call (225) 344-0334 or visit manshiptheatre.org.