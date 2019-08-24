Here's what's happening in this week's area arts and cultural scene:
Beginning Sept. 14, the LSU Museum of Art's "Stories in Art" will be led by a bilingual educator and will include stories in English and Spanish, gallery activities and a hands-on art project. The free program takes place at 10:30 a.m. on the second Saturday of every month for ages 6 and younger with parent/caregivers on the third floor of the Shaw Center, 100 Lafayette St. The programs will be Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
"Faculty Miniatures: Toward the Condensed, and Not-Yet-Known" opened Aug. 23 and runs through Jan. 25 at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. The exhibition examines the conceptual and visual possibilities of contemporary art in the miniature format. For more information, visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's production of Dominique Morisseau's "The Pipeline," opening Sept. 5 in the Studio Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts building, Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $20 and $15 for kids and students with valid ID and groups of 10 or more that purchase in advance by calling (225) 588-7576 or visiting newventuretheatre.org.
- Registration is open for Lauren-Reilly Eliot Company acting classes. Classes will be 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays from Sept. 22-Oct. 20 at Cité des Arts, 109 Vine St, Lafayette. To register, visit LREtheatre.com.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's Young Actors Program's production of William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet," opening Sept. 12 in the Studio Theatre, 7155 Florida Blvd. Admission is $26 and $20 for students by calling (225) 924-6496 or visiting www.theatrebr.org.
- Registration is open for Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School's 2019 session, which begins Sept. 3. Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however registrations received after Aug. 26 will incur a $20 late fee. The 13-week fall semester will offer individual lessons on various instruments and voice to students of all ages at three locations — Southeastern’s main campus in Hammond, the Southeastern Literacy Center in Walker and North Shore Technical Community College in Lacombe. For detailed information or to register, call (985) 549-5502 or visit southeastern.edu/cms.