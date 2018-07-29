Theatre Baton Rouge's Board of Governors celebrated 72 seasons and honored its volunteers during its Beaux Arts Ball on July 28.
The awards were presented in numerous categories, including acting, technical support and front-of-house volunteers at the ball, which was themed "Dancing Through the Decades."
Award recipients are:
- President’s Award: Zac Thriffiley
- Hall of Fame Awards: Terry Bowman and Carol L. Guion
- Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Enrico Cannella as Berger in "Hair"
- Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Rebecca Smith as Sheila in "Hair"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Musical: Tyler Grezaffi as Lt. Eddie Souther in "Sister Act"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical: Victoria Rawlins as Sophie in "Mamma Mia"
- Outstanding Actor in a Play: Tyler Grezaffi as Sherlock Holmes in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Outstanding Actress in a Play: Erica Malone as Heather Clark in "Gidion's Knot"
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Play: Kenneth Mayfield as Actor Two in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play: Kacie Barnes as Actor Three in "Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery"
- Judges’ Choice Award No. 1: Reid Saari as Steve in "She Kills Monsters"
- Judges’ Choice Award No. 2: Brandon Smith as Margaret Mead in "Hair"
- Outstanding Newcomer: Chloe Marie Johnson
- Outstanding Young Actor: Hayden Ponjuan
- Outstanding Young Actress: Caroline Feduccia
- Outstanding Backstage Volunteer: Stewart Craig
- Outstanding Front of House Volunteer: Renee and Cooper Willis
- Outstanding Costume Volunteer: Marie Baily
- Most Valuable Crew Member: Stephen Varnado
- Outstanding Tech Intern: Victoria Hammond