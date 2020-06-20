The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, in partnership with the Louisiana Division for the Arts, is seeking proposals for the fourth annual Louisiana Arts Summit from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. Deadline to submit a proposal is July 2. This year's summit will include small in-person gatherings at regional arts councils across the state, with sessions livestreamed statewide. Individuals and groups can submit programming proposals for talks, workshops or demonstrations that run 45 to 60 minutes long. Also being accepted are proposals for 10- to-20-minute performances. Preference will be given to proposals that relate to the theme "Art at Work." For more information, email mpearce@artsbr.org.
Registration is still open for virtual camps at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Youngsters can sign up for Tech Camp, Mini Movers Camp and a session to learn how to express yourself through music. There also are camps for adults and a musical theater camp for teens. To learn more or to register, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
Registration is open for Kids Orchestra's virtual summer camp. For more information or to register, visit kidsorchestra.org/virtualsummer.
The exhibit, "Frank Hayden: Lift Every Voice," runs through Dec. 11 at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road. The exhibition, "Soulful Journey: Randell Henry," runs through June 28. For more information, visit lasm.org.
Showing at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., are "Conspicuous: Satirical Works by Caroline Durieux" through Aug. 30, and "Living with Art: Selections from Baton Rouge Collections" through Sept. 27. For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
The National Endowment for the Arts has approved more than $84 million in grants as part of its second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2020, including an award of $40,000 to the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge for the 2020-21 River City Jazz concert season, the Jazz Listening Room series and music outreach to local schools. The 2020-21 River City Jazz Masters concert season will be announced in July. For more information, visit artsbr.org.