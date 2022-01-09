- Tickets are on sale for the season finale in the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Family Chamber Series, Chamber Trio, with guest artist Mark Nuccio, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. General admission tickets are $30. Call (225) 383-0500 or visit BRSO.org.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will feature Joan Garner in its next Lunchtime Lagniappe! program at noon Wednesday. Garner will speak about the Baton Rouge sit-ins from a historic lens and the significance of the U.S. Supreme Court Case "Garner v. Louisiana" on both a local and national level, as well as her family history relating to this significant case. For more information, call (225) 342-5428 or visit louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/capitol-park-museum.
- Tickets are on sale for The Lauren-Reilly Eliot Company's production of Eric Coble's "Bright Ideas," opening with a special gala opening night on Friday at Cite des Arts, 109 Vine St., Lafayette. Complimentary food and drinks will be served at the opening gala, which begins at 6 p.m. Tickets for gala night are $30 and $20 for all remaining performances. For more information, visit LREtheatre.com.
- Yes We Cannibal!, 1600 Government St., will host Gary Gautier in an author talk and interview about his 2017 book, "Hippies," at 4 p.m. Sunday. The talk is part of the arts collective's Meet Meat series and also will be livestreamed on its Twitch channel. The Meet Meat series will feature a live performance by and interview with Nicky Click at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Admission is free for both events. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will host a closing reception for "1968: A Folsom Redemption" from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. This photo exhibit celebrates the January 1968 anniversary of Johnny Cash’s trip to Folsom Prison. Everyone is encouraged to honor the legend by wearing black and being ready to sing, dance and play iconic Cash tunes. Acoustic instruments are welcome. Also, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, the museum will host its monthly Old Time Jam, open to any musician with an acoustic instrument, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, its Le Jam with the Cajun French Music Association. Admission is free for all events. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
View comments