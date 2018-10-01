Whitney Dufrene is at home in the Dancers' Workshop studio.
It's where she started dancing, where the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre picked her to play Clara in its annual "Nutcracker" production.
Now this Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre alumna has returned to teach a class but, more importantly, to show just where dance has taken her.
For the past two years, Dufrene, who now lives in New York, has been a part of the eight-member company, Doug Varone and Dancers, which will perform Thursday, Oct. 4, in the LSU Union Theater in a show that opens the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 2018-19 season.
But before stepping on stage, Dufrene, 28, will be back in the Dancers' Workshop on Wednesday with members of her new company to teach a master class.
In a full-circle moment, it brings together the two dance companies she loves most.
"And it's home," she said. "It feels so good to give back to the company that gave me so much when I started."
Dufrene was 10 when she began training at the Dancers' Workshop in classical ballet, always with the goal of being a professional dancer. But her body — she is small and short — didn't match the long, lean look of classical dancers.
Her vision changed in 2008, when she watched the Doug Varone and Dancers troupe perform in the LSU Union Theater. She fell in love with the company's style.
"I hadn't experienced the release of this kind of dance," she said. "It profoundly changed me in an instant."
The University High School graduate enrolled at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she again saw the troupe perform.
"When I was at a point where I didn't think I could keep going, they showed me that I could," she said. "When I later transferred to Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi, a member of the company came there and taught classes, and I took them. And I remember weeping. Something in me came alive."
She received her degree in dance performance and spent two years in Houston dancing with Ad Deum Dance Company and teaching. But over the summers, she studied with Doug Varone. After seeing her for many years in these summer workshops, Varone invited her to join his company.
“It is profoundly surreal to return home as a company member with Doug Varone and Dancers," she said. "I never dreamed I would get to be a part of his company. God is full of surprises and good gifts that we don’t deserve. I am humbled and overwhelmed with gratitude every day.”
And Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is proud to show off one of their own.
"When our alumni succeed and go to work in the professional dance world, I think it's important for future dancers and students to experience what they themselves could be capable of," said artistic director Sharon Mathews. "All of Baton Rouge should be proud of this home-grown artist."
Dufrene said her first hometown performance with the company will showcase Varone's "organic" choreography. To him, she said, dancers are like writers, artists and musicians, each with their own voice.
"I like to describe it as a tapestry," Dufrene said. "You have individual threads of different colors that come together to make this beautiful piece."
Varone collaborates with this dancers, she said.
"He says we are all students with a hunger to learn, and we're learning together," Dufrene said. "He embraces individual voices, and we all sing together."
Varone also is unusual in the way he pairs dancers. The petite Dufrene's dance partner is 6 feet tall.
"This is part of how he celebrates the individual and studies what each dancer brings to the performance," Dufrene said. "And through celebrating the individual, he captures the authentic and beautiful way of what it means to be alive, even the dark and gritty parts."
Dufrene, who came home in August to choreograph a piece for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre, said her style is different from Varone's.
"He starts out moving, and I like to start out with a plan," she said. "But I do change things along the way."
The piece, which is for the theatre's spring show, is called "Alone Together."
"It's inspired by New York," Dufrene said, "how all of these people are living together in this big city but they are alone."
Doug Varone and Dancers
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's season opener
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4
WHERE: LSU Union Theatre
TICKETS/INFO: $30-$40. (225) 578-5128 or uniontheater.lsu.edu
MASTER CLASS: Doug Varone and Dancers will conduct a master class for intermediate and advanced dancers from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct 3, at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Registration is $20. Call (225) 767-5814 after 4 p.m. or visit batonrougeballet.org/master-class.