- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's "The Fox on the Fairway" will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 with callbacks on Dec. 16 at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. The production opens Feb. 28. Auditions will consist of cold readings, to be provided at auditions. To sign up, call (225) 924-6496.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's annual Holiday Brass concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 in St. Joseph Catherdral, 401 Main St. The program features the symphony's brass and percussion, the cathedral organ in the "Hallelujah Chorus," and the Baton Rouge Magnet High School Festival Singers under the direction of Emily DeFoe. Tickets are $30; $15 for children. Student rush tickets are available 20 minutes prior to performance for $10 cash and student ID (subject to availability). (225) 383-0500 or BRSO.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing "Destination: Latin America" through Feb. 9; "Gods & Things: Asian Art from the Permanent Collection" through Feb. 23; the ongoing show, "Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection;" and the ongoing show, "What We Wear." (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for the "Art & Alzheimer's Tour" at 11 a.m. Jan. 2 at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The tour is led by Laura Larsen and presented in partnership with Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area for individuals with memory impairment and their caregivers. Free, but registration required. (225) 236-4616.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, is showing "Vitus Shell: 'Bout It 'Bout It, The Political Power of Just Being" through May 2. Also, "The Art of Sir Winston Churchill" will open on Jan. 17. (337) 482-0811 or hilliardmuseum.org.
- The Festival of Words will host the "Five Golden Rings Holiday Special" at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Chicory’s Coffee & Café, 219 E. Martin Luther King Drive, Grand Coteau. The program features readings, rhymes and rhythm with award-winning musical artist M. Anthony, of Archangel Music Group, Jacqueline Lewis-Langston on keyboards and flute, as well as poets and storytellers. (985) 255-1545 or email langz02@ymail.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
