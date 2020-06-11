Theatre Baton Rouge will be streaming its production of Lucas Hnath's "A Doll's House, Part 2" June 12-22.
The show, directed by Macy Jones, begins after the final scene of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 groundbreaking masterwork "A Doll’s House," when main character Nora Helmer makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children and begin a life on her own.
This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age.
In "A Doll’s House, Part 2," many years have passed since Nora’s exit. Now, there’s a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?
Tickets are $20 by visiting theatrebr.org. Viewing information will be emailed to ticket holders on June 12th, and you will be able to watch the show anytime during the available dates from the comfort of your home.
For more information, call (225) 924-6496.