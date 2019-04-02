Rhoda Penmark will gladly trade you a basket of hugs for a basket of kisses. And she might just throw in a knife in the back for free.
But you'd never know it. Rhoda is prim and proper, her hair always in place, and she never gets her dress dirty.
And 11-year-old Trinitee Thyssen nails the role in UpStage Theatre's production of the classic thriller "The Bad Seed," which opens Saturday, April 6, at the theater's Cortana Mall space.
The story follows Maxwell Anderson's 1954 stage adaptation of William March's novel, but the most popular version is the 1956 film starring Patty McCormack as the 10-year-old who would do anything to get her way — maybe even murder.
It's true Rhoda might be a little spoiled, but that doesn't worry her mom, Christine Penmark, played by Seynabou Diack. Well, not at first.
"Rhoda thinks she should have won the penmanship medal, but a little boy in her class wins it," director Ava Brewster Turner said. "But he drowns accidentally, then Rhoda's mother discovers the medal later in Rhoda's things."
And mom begins wondering if the drowning was an accident, and if a former neighbor really tripped while falling to her death down a flight of stairs.
"Christine starts having dreams, and she goes to her father to learn about their family history," said Gardner Clark, who plays Christine's father, Richard Bravo. "But he hasn't come to terms with something about the family that he's never told her."
And as the layers of suspense build, Leroy, the janitor of the Penmarks' apartment building, played by Armond Rounds, observes.
"He sees what's happening, but he's dumbed himself down so those around him won't think he knows what's going on," Rounds said. "But he sees everything, and he calls Rhoda out on it."
He's the only one who calls her out, but Rhoda doesn't like it. She's used to being praised by her mother and placed on a pedestal by her neighbor Monica Breedlove, played by Cinnamon Hankton.
And where's her dad in the midst of all of this? Kenneth Penmark, played by Christian Smith, is on military duty overseas. Meanwhile head school mistress Miss Fern, played by Terina Washington, has informed Christina that Rhoda cannot go back to school after the classmate's drowning.
So, it's up to Christina to figure out the mystery of her daughter.
Is Rhoda the perfect daughter or the perfect psychopath?
"The theme for our season this year is 'Something Old, Something New,' and we reached back to stage this classic," Turner said. "It's our first suspense, and there's a lot going on. It'll make you ask a lot of questions."
'The Bad Seed'
An UpStage Theatre production
WHEN: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 6; 3 p.m. April 7.
WHERE: UpStage Theatre, Cortana Mall, Entrance No. 1, 9401 Cortana Place.
TICKETS/INFO: $22. (225) 924-3774 or upstagetheatre.biz.