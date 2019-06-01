Tinkerbell is not happy.
And that's enough to spark trouble in Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet summer library tour, "Adventures in Neverland."
The original ballet is written, choreographed and directed by Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox. It premieres with the opening of the tour on Monday.
"This story begins with Wendy's return to Neverland," Cox said. "She promised Peter that she would return every year for spring cleaning, and she's making good on her promise."
The only problem is Tinkerbell, played by 14-year-old Ashlyn Lee, is highly jealous of Wendy, played by 15-year-old Lydia Soileau.
"She doesn't like the attention Peter gives Wendy," Lee said. "So she plots with Captain Hook against Wendy."
As usual, Hook, played by Cameron McLyn, is not to be trusted, and the scheme backfires with Tinkerbell's imprisonment inside a box.
Peter, played by 14-year-old Lena Larousi, comes to the rescue with the aid of his best friend, Tiger Lily, played by 12-year-old Hannah Jung. Add to that some 50 Lost Boys, Indians and Pirates, and Peter Pan's world is complete.
"We have 51 in the cast, but we've split it up so only 23 will be on tour everyday," Cox said.
All performances are free, but the Youth Ballet will stage two fundraiser performances at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. June 8 at the Dancers' Workshop to offset tour costs.
"A lot of parents can't make the library shows during the week, and the fundraiser shows give them a chance to see the ballet," Cox said. "The fundraiser is also open to everyone."
The ballet will be performed to Caron DeLeone's composition, "Peter Pan: A Ballet in Two Acts."
And carrying on the tradition of past tours, dancers will teach some of the show's choreography to children in the audience at the end of each performance.
"They want to know how we do certain steps, and the boys always want to know how we turn around while jumping," Larousi said. "That's always fun for us."
'Adventures in Neverland'
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's Youth Ballet's summer library tour
Performances are free, but some venues request preregistration
June 3
- 11:30 a.m. — EBR Baker Branch Library, 3501 Groom Road, Baker, (225) 778-5960 (preregistration requested)
- 1:15 p.m. — EBR Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St., Zachary, (225) 658-1860 (preregistration requested)
June 4
- 9:30 a.m. — EBR Scotlandville Branch Library, 7373 Scenic Highway, (225) 354-7560
- 11:15 a.m. — EBR Delmont Gardens Branch Library, 3351 Lorraine St., (225) 354-7060 (preregistration requested)
- 1:15 p.m. — EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 231-3260 (preregistration requested)
June 5
- 9:30 a.m. — EBR Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace Road, (225) 389-7460 (preregistration requested)
- 1:15 p.m. — EBR Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, 6222 Jones Creek Road, (225) 756-1160
- 3:15 p.m. — EBR Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library, 9200 Bluebonnet Road, (225) 763-2260
June 6
- 1 p.m. — West Baton Rouge Parish Library, 830 N. Alexander St., Port Allen, (225) 342-7020, ext. 227 or 224
- 3 p.m. — Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Parkway, Addis, (225) 342-7020, ext. 227 or 224
June 7
- 9:30 a.m. — EBR Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., (225) 231-3761
- 1:30 p.m. — Livingston Parish Denham Springs/Walker Library, 8101 U.S. 190, Denham Springs, (225) 686-4106
June 11
- 9:30 a.m. — EBR Central Branch Library, 11260 Joor Road, (225) 262-2660 (preregistration requested)
- 11:30 a.m. — EBR Fairwood Branch Library, 12910 Old Hammond Highway, (225) 924-9386
- 3:15 p.m. — EBR Greenwell Springs Regional Branch Library, 11300 Greenwell Springs Road, (225) 274-4460
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre also will host two fundraiser performances at 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. June 8 in the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court, to offset costs of the tour. Admission is $10 and $5 for ages 14 and younger. For more information, call (225) 766-8230 or visit batonrougeballet.org.