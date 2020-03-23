The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is launching a community Zoom meeting for artists titled, “Artist Talks,” beginning 1 p.m. March 26.
President-CEO Renee Chatelain will facilitate this first meeting of the weekly series, along with Monica Pearce, Director of Grants Management at the Arts Council.
Artists in the community are invited to join this Zoom meeting by visiting zoom.us/j/150536411. The Meeting ID is 150 536 411.
Virtual space is limited to 30 people, so participants are asked to RSVP to Leea Russell at lrussell@artsbr.org.
“We want to hear from our artists so we can share their gifts and needs with the larger community,” Chatelain said. “It is also a great opportunity to stay connected at times when such connections are more challenging.”