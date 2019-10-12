BalletX, Phildelphia's premiere contemporary ballet company, will open Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's new season Oct. 20 in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts.
Performances will be at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the Manship Theatre stage, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $25-$50.
BalletX is known for its athleticism and technical precision of its dancers, who are heralded as “among America’s best” by the New York Times. The company previously appeared in Baton Rouge in 2015.
"As Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 2019-2020 season highlights the 'Power and Passion' of dance, we couldn’t think of a better company than BalletX to showcase those qualities," said Molly Buchmann, BRBT's artistic director. "This Philadelphia-based company has been expanding the vocabulary and possibilities of dance for 14 years and consistently produces choreography that is fresh, inclusive and connects to what people want.”
BalletX also will be offering a student show at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Manship Theatre. For more information on the school performance, tickets or group rates, visit manshiptheatre.org.