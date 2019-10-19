- The Louisiana State Archives, 3851 Essen Lane, will celebrate American Archives Month with an open house from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into protecting the records that document Louisiana's history. There will be tours of the archival collections and refreshments. Admission is free. (225) 922-2521 or alouviere@sos.la.gov.
- Tickets are on sale for performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 by award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Folds with students of the LSU School of Music. The shows will be held in the LSU Union Theater. Folds is widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of this generation and has created an enormous body of unique music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums and numerous collaborative records. Tickets are $25-$85. (225) 578-5128 or lsu.edu/cmda.
- Tickets are on sale for the Friends of the Old State Capitol and the Old State Capitol Foundation's fourth annual Spirits of Louisiana from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The event, which features spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries, is for ages 21 and older. Cocktail or masquerade attire. Tickets are $85. EventBrite.com (225) 342-0500.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., will open "Destination: Latin America" with a reception from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24, including a gallery talk with curator Patrice Giasson at 6:30 p.m. The show is a survey of modernist and contemporary Latin American art addressing themes of identity, environmentalism, repression and migration and runs through Feb. 9. Reception admission is $10. (225) 389-7200 or lsumoa.org.
- The Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St., will host a Capitol Park Walking Tour led by museum curator Joey David from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 26, beginning in the museum's lobby. Stops will include the footprint of an old Spanish fort, a marker showing the home of a former U.S. president, the location of the Ole War Skule and other notable landmarks. The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes. Dress comfortably. $10 at eventbrite.com/e/capitol-park-walking-tour-
- Tickets are on sale for Kinetics, Baton Rouge Gallery's Live Art Auction, which features more than 30 original works, on Nov. 8. Bidding opens at $100 at the gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to the artists with the remaining funds benefiting the gallery and its programs. Tickets are $55. batonrougegallery.org.
- Baton Rouge Gallery, 1515 Dalrymple Drive, is accepting submissions from artists of all media for the 12th annual Surreal Salon, the annual juried exhibition celebrating the pop-surrealist/lowbrow movement. All artists 18 and older, regardless of geographic location, are eligible to submit works. This year's juror is Dan Quintana. The show will run in January. batonrougegallery.org.
- A new exhibit, “From Blood to Berries: A History of Tangipahoa Parish,” has opened at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. The SLU’s Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies' show, in conjunction with other events, celebrates the sesquicentennial of Tangipahoa Parish. The exhibit is on the third floor of SLU's Sims Library through January 2020. (985) 549-2151 or selahistory@southeastern.edu.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host a musical by Skies Speak from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Local musician and ArtSpark recipient Jordan Vidrine, better known as Skies Speak, will detail his artistic and musical practice, then perform elements from his latest project. hilliardmuseum.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Lafayette Ballet Theatre's production of "The Nutcracker," at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S. College Road, Lafayette. Tickets are $30-$58. heymanncenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com