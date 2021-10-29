The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is marking its 75th anniversary with a Celebration Concert on Friday, Nov. 5.
Under the direction of Timothy Muffitt, the concert is set for 8 p.m. in the Raising Cane's River Center Ballroom, 275 S. River Road.
"We're excited to honor 75 years filled with music as momentous as the milestone it celebrates," said Eric Marshall, the symphony's executive director. "We know this will be an exceptional experience for everyone attending, and a great way to start the next 75 years of your Baton Rouge Symphony."
The concert will feature the symphony, the Louisiana Youth Orchestra and guest soloist Jon Nakamatsu on piano.
Nakamatsu was a high school German teacher until he won the Gold Medal at the Tenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. He has since performed with numerous major orchestras, including those in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Berlin, Detroit and Dallas.
As tribute to the symphony's history, program selections were chosen from some of its most memorable concerts:
- George Whitefield Chadwick's "Jubilee from Symphonic Sketches," which was featured in the symphony's performance at Carnegie Hall.
- Kenton Coe's "Ischiana Overture," a part of the symphony's 40th anniversary celebration.
- Stephen Paulus' "Affirmations from 'Age of American Passions,'" a commissioned piece for the symphony's 50th Anniversary Spectacular.
- Alexander Borodin's "Borodin Prince Igor: Polovtsian Dances," which was performed in the symphony's first concert.
The concert also will feature selections from Georges Bizet's "Carmen" and Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky's "Piano Concerto 1."
VIP table tickets are $150 and include a tour of the nearly completed River Center Theater and a seated dinner along with the concert. VIP tickets are $100 and will include a River Center Theater tour and reception. Concert-only tickets are $35-$60.
For tickets, call (225) 383-0500, ext. 100, or visit brso.org.