- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, has expanded its operating hours to include Sundays. It's now open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. for seating in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. On Saturdays and Sundays, the last entry of the day is admitted at 4 p.m. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Admission is free during Free First Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 2, at the LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. The museum is displaying artwork by East Baton Rouge Parish students. Visitors will be able to pick up a fold-a-chair template sheet to color, design and fold to create their own miniature chairs inspired by the current exhibition, "The Art of Seating: Two Hundred Years of American Design." For more information, visit lsumoa.org.
- Registration is open for the in-person spring class, "Scene Work based in Script Analysis," for ages 16 and older with instructor Jenny Ballard-Mayfield from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning May 4 at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd. Registration is $100 at Theatrebr.org.
- Yes We Cannibal, 1600 Government St., continues its "Meat Meet" series at 4 p.m. May 2 with a screening of "Maggots and Men" and an interview with Los Angeles filmmaker Cary Cronenwett. Attendance will be limited at the in-person event, which also will be livestreamed on Yes We Cannibal's Twitch channel, twitch.tv/yeswecannibal. For more information, visit yeswecannibal.org.
- Registration is open for the St. Tammany Art Association's summer art camps Fingerprints Summer Art Camps for ages 6-12. For a full list of camps, requirements or to register, visit sttammany.art.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
