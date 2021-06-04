- Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host the ensemble Vermillion Duet for a performance in the historic House Chamber beginning at 1 p.m. June 6. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. The ensemble will perform never-before-heard compositions inspired by the events of 2020. The concert is part of the Free First Sunday series, which provides free entrance to downtown museums and attractions on the first Sunday of every month. For more information, visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- The Baton Rouge Arts Council's Art Flow Junior is a juried art competition celebrating the creative voices of today’s young Louisiana artists during the Ebb & Flow Festival Season. This year’s theme, rooted in Ebb & Flow Festival’s ties to the Mississippi River and delta region, is "Art Making Waves." Selected works will be displayed from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 at the River Center Branch Library. Applications close on July 31. Get the details at static1.squarespace.com/static/58910c48893fc0ca96b236e5/t/60b78c9106f5f75dd452f273/1622641810609/Art+Flow+Junior+Guidelines.pdf.
- The deadline is June 11 to apply to become Baton Rouge's poet laureate, who will represent the city by creating excitement about poetry through outreach, programs, teaching and written work. Find out more at artsbr.org/poet-laureate.
- The Louisiana Art & Science Museum, 100 S. River Road, is now offering free admission year-round to veterans, active duty military, first responders and their families as part of the Blue Star Museums program. This free admission program is presented in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums across America. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, visit lasm.org.
- Mid-city Artisans, 516 Moore St., will host its first quarterly Kids Maker’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12 at Square 46 on Government Street. Some 50 kids between ages 6 and 17 will be selling their creations of arts and crafts. There will also be music and food. Young makers ages 6 to 17 are still being accepted for participation and can register for $5 at mid-cityartisans.com. Immediately following, Mid-city Artisans will host its weekly "Meet the Artisans" event, featuring two artisans in the store. Also, registration is open for a Kids Art Camp for each of the first three weeks of June, as well as one week in July. Several adult art classes also are being offered. For more information, call (225) 413-2082 or visit mid-cityartisans.com.
- Tickets are on sale for UpStage Theatre's production of "Blood at the Root," a drama inspired by the Jena Six case, at 7 p.m. June 26 in the DeBose Music Hall on the Southern University campus. Tickets are $25 at upstagetheatre.biz.
- The 2021 Treasures of Pointe Coupee will run through June 19 at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. For more information, visit artscouncilofpointecoupee.org.
- There's still time to enroll in the St. Tammany Arts Association's summer arts camps for children and teens. For a complete list and registration, visit sttammanyartsassociation.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Iberia Performing Arts League's cabaret, "A Spark to Light the Dark," from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. June 26 at the Iberia Performing Arts League/Essanee Theatre, 126 Iberia St., New Iberia. For tickets or more information, call (337) 364-6114.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
