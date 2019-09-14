Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is holding auditions for its annual holiday production, "Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," on Sept. 29 at the Dancers' Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court.
The ballet company is looking to fill 400 children's roles. The audition fee is $10 by cash or check.
Different age groups are scheduled for specific times: Noon — boys age 8 and older; 12:45 p.m. — girls age 8; 1:30 p.m. — girls age 9; 2:30 p.m. — girls age 10; 3:30 p.m. — girls ages 11-12.
Those auditioning must be at least 8 years old by Dec. 31.
Performances will be Dec. 14-15 in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. Rehearsals will begin later in the fall.
Those auditioning should arrive 15 minutes before audition time, and wear a leotard, tights and ballet slippers. You should also know your height and weight. Additional measurements will be taken at the audition.
For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or download a form at batonrougeballet.org/nutcracker-auditions.