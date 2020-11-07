- Red Magnolia Theatre Company, a women-centric theatre group, will present "Laundry and Bourbon" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Pointe-Marie Village Pavilion, 14200 River Road. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets and beverages for this staged reading. Blouin's Cafe will be open for snacks and sandwiches. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at redmagnoliatc.org/laundryandbourbon. The play is set on the front porch of Roy and Elizabeth’s home in Maynard, Texas, and revolves around small-town gossip, including Roy's infidelity. Doors open at 1 p.m.
- The Main Library, 711 Goodwood Blvd., will host The USS Kidd Veterans Museum’s Kidd Keynotes' free film presentation of "Battlefield: Home — Breaking The Silence," at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. A question-and-answer period with the film’s director will immediately follow the screening. Seating is limited to 75, and registration is required. Masks or face coverings must be worn, and the program will adhere to social distancing protocol. To register, send an email to TNessmith@usskidd.com with your full name and phone number to be placed on the registration list.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's Lamar Family Chamber Series featuring the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave. For tickets, visit brso.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "An Act of God," opening Nov. 13 on the Main Stage, 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $30.75 and $25.75 for students at theatrebr.org.
- The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is calling community members to create a collage portrait quilt squares to add to the museum's Community Portrait Quilt inspired by the exhibit "Letitia Huckaby: The Same Dusty Road." Museum staff will scan artwork, transfer it to fabric and add it to the quilt. For more information, email gbenoit@lsu.edu.
- A "Harvest Time Yard Musical" to support Robert Hampton, will be performed at noon Nov. 14 at the home of Evangelist Orlean Scott, 10226 Sligo Road, St. Francisville. All quartet, choirs, male choruses and soloists are invited. Bring lawn chairs or sit in your car. Masks are required. Food will be sold. All proceeds will go to Hampton. For more information, call (504) 388-5106.
