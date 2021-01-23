- The LSU School of Art's Glassell Gallery in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., is showing its 19th annual "Summer Invitational Art Exhibition: Winter Edition" through Feb. 12. In this year's Zora Neale Hurston-inspired theme, "Years that Ask Questions," local fine artists were asked to pick a southern writer and create a work of art based on that inspirational figure. Works include a variety of media from ceramics to oil paintings. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 389-7180 or email artgallery@lsu.edu.
- BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway, is hosting its second annual "Swamp Art Spectacular" exhibition through Feb. 28. Artists working in fiber arts, fine arts and photography were invited to show and compete for a variety of prizes. This year's theme is “Impressions of Louisiana Nature.” More than 100 local art pieces of all varieties were submitted for the swamp's exhibition. For more information, call (225) 757-8905 or visit brec.org/swamp.
- Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is joining forces with artists from around the country to help create "The Story of Awe," a multimedia concert and collaborative arts project, spearheaded by Edward Bilous, the founding director of Juilliard’s Center for Innovation in the Arts. Bilous has assembled an interdisciplinary ensemble of actors, musical soloists, a digital sound artist and dancers to participate in the project, all using interactive performance technology. The final production hopes to increase awareness of the arts and how they integrate with the natural world. For more information, call (225) 766-8379 or visit batonrougeballet.org.
- The Hilliard Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., has made available its landmark exhibition, “Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana,” as an online interactive tour through the gallery space. HilliardMuseum.org and TheFabricofAcadiana.org
- The Bayou Teche Museum, 131 E. Main St., New Iberia, will forgo its annual fundraising gala this year to focus its efforts on an online auction and raffle. The goal is to raise the funds to cover annual operating expenses and exhibit enhancements and to continue the expansion into the adjacent Donald “Doc” Voorhies Wing. The auction will include an original painting by world-renowned artist Hunt Slonem, trips, jewelry, sculpture, dinners, décor, art, fashion, theater tickets, gift cards and baskets. The raffle is for a Caterpillar 6500-watt portable generator. Bidding runs Feb. 1-14 at teche.cbo.io. For more information, call (337) 606-5977.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
