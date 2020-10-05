"The Homefront," a traveling exhibit, will be on exhibit through Nov. 30 at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum, 305 S. River Road.
Presented by the Australian National Maritime Museum and the War and Peace in the Pacific 75 program, the exhibit consists of nine graphic banners. An activity guide is available online or by request.
The War and Peace in the Pacific 75 Learning Program connects high schools from Australia, the United States and Japan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of World War II in the Pacific and promote international friendship and youth leadership.
Students conduct project-based research examining key aspects of World War II in their country and community, discovering untold stories and reinterpreting the past.
In 2018, students researched "The Homefront," and the exhibition tells in their own words what they discovered about life at home during World War II in the Pacific.
The Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney is Australia’s national center for maritime collections, exhibitions, research and archaeology. Its diverse and extensive traveling exhibitions and programs carry its messages around urban and regional Australia and across the world.
In 1988, the people of the United States presented a bicentennial gift of an endowment to the people of Australia to research, interpret and tell the story of maritime links between these seafaring nations. The gift, known as the USA Bicentennial Gift Fund, continues to support the Australian National Maritime Museum’s United States-related collection, exhibitions and programs, of which War and Peace in the Pacific 75 is part.
The USS Kidd Veterans Museum is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The exhibit is included with admission to the museum. For more information, call (225) 342-1942 or visit usskidd.com.