Here's what's happening this week in the area arts and cultural scene:
- The Pelican Chamber Music Series will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Poydras Center, 500 W. Main St., New Roads. Pianist Gregory Sioles will be joined by cellist Dennis Parker and violinist James Alexander performing works by Schubert and Brahms. For more information, visit pointecoupeehistoricalsociety.com.
- Louisiana's Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., will host the program, "Who Run the World: Women's Rising Political Influence," at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13. The program will feature Nichole M. Bauer, assistant professor of political communication at LSU. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 342-0500 or visit louisianaoldstatecapitol.org.
- Tickets are on sale for Theatre Baton Rouge's productions of "The Gift of the Magi," opening Thursday, Nov. 29, and "A Christmas Carol," opening Friday, Dec. 7. For tickets, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for the Basin Dance Collective's production, "SURFACE," opening Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette. For tickets, call (337) 233-7060 or visit acadianacenterforthearts.org.
- The Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, 710 E. St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette, will host the program, "Clementine Hunter and the FBI's Investigation of William J. Toye," featuring FBI agent Randy Deaton, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14. For more information, call (337) 482‐2278 or visit hilliardmuseum.org.
- Auditions for Theatre Baton Rouge's production of "In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play," begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the theater, 7155 Florida Blvd. Scripts are available for checkout at the box office for a $20 cash refundable deposit. For more information, call (225) 924-6496 or visit theatrebr.org.
- Tickets are on sale for LSU Opera's production of Leonard Bernstein's "Trouble in Tahiti," to be staged Friday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 18, in the Claude L. Shaver Theatre in the LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive. For tickets, visit lsu.edu/cmda.
- Due to the effects of Hurricane Michael, which hit the Florida gulf coast, the Southern leg of "Drumline Live, Holiday Spectacular" is being indefinitely postponed. This includes the scheduled Sunday, Dec. 2 performance in the Raising Cane's River Center Arena. No replacement date has been determined at this time. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase and tickets purchased online or by phone will be refunded automatically within the next three to five business days.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 W. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will have its annual Holiday Open House from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, complete with holiday music, refreshments and ornament making. Admission is free. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.com.
- The Creative Aging Symposium and Arts for Alzheimer’s reception will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Pennington Biomedical Conference Center, 6400 Perkins Road. This daylong event will include interactive sessions in the arts, workshops, and other resources for creative means of communication and memory retention. For more information, visit artsbr.org/creativeaging.