More than three decades have passed since Caithleen and Robbie have seen each other.
Back then, she was a tour guide for her home city of Dublin, Ireland, and he was an American student visiting the Emerald Isle in celebration of author James Joyce's birthday, traditionally called "Bloomsday."
"And there was talk of Caithleen possibly going back to America with Robbie," says Nancy Litton, who plays the older version of the Caithleen in the Baton Rouge Irish Club's production of "Bloomsday."
The show opens Aug. 10 at Café Americain, marking the Irish Club's 10th year of producing a summer play.
This year's selection by playwright Steven Dietz focuses on the potential lovers looking back on missed opportunities. Lee Ann Hernandez plays a young Caithleen and Timothy Glenn Underwood is a young Robbie.
Thirty years later, Caithleen, now known as Cait, reunites with Robbie, now a more mature Robert, played by Dave Besse.
The show is directed by LSU theater graduate Joshua Stenvick, his first time working on location.
"Everything depends on the story and characters, because there is no stage to fall back on," says Stenvick.
The Irish Club adapts its productions to the restaurant's meeting room. Props and set pieces are minimal, and the audience sits at tables only steps away.
In the time-traveling romance, "Bloomsday" opens when Caithleen and Robbie meet, then fall for each other. But their romance is short-lived when Robbie returns to America.
"When they meet again, their lives are different," Litton says. "Robert has been married and divorced, but Cait hasn't married at all."
It would be a spoiler to reveal why Cait is single, but it fits into the couple's storyline of what ifs.
"It's a story of missed opportunities," Stenvick says. "What if she had gone to America with Robbie? What if Robbie had stayed in Dublin? Would they have been together today? Would their lives have turned out differently?"
'Bloomsday'
A Baton Rouge Irish Club production
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-11 and Aug. 17-18; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19
WHERE: Café Americain, 7521 Jefferson Highway
ADMISSION: $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Tickets must be purchased at Café Americain. Dinner is optional, but reservations can be made at time of purchase. Seating is limited.
INFORMATION: (225) 924-9841