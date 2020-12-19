- Tickets are on sale for New Venture Theatre's online concert, "Soulful Sounds of Christmas," streaming through Jan. 19. This family-friendly show is a benefit presentation for the theater company. Tickets are $15 at vimeo.com/ondemand/ssoc2020. For more information, call (225) 588-7576 or visit newventuretheatre.org.
- Theatre Baton Rouge's production of the radio stage play "It's a Wonderful Life" will be streaming via Vimeo beginning at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 through 11:59 p.m. Dec. 24. Tickets are $20.75 at theatrebr.org. For more information, call (225) 924-6496.
- Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's online BRSO & Bubbles New Year's Eve Champagne Tasting and Concert from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31, hosted along with Martin Wine & Spirits. Maureen Lara-Fournier, from Vintus/Bollinger, will lead a tasting of two wines accompanied by music from Rachel and Nicholas Ciraldo, who, after the tasting, will present a 30-minute concert. Each purchase includes two bottles of wine as well as your choice of a charcuterie board or a smoked salmon board. Tasting kits start at $250 ($130 is considered a donation to the symphony and is tax-deductible) and can be ordered by calling (225) 383-0500 or visiting brso.org. Kits can be picked up at Martin Wine Cellar, 1670 Lobdell Ave., starting Dec. 29. Tickets are limited. Must be age 21 and older.
- The West Baton Rouge Museum, 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen, will open the exhibit, "Queen Zulu: Rose Roche of Port Allen," on Jan. 2. The show focuses on West Baton Rouge native and Cohn High School graduate Rose A. Lee Roche, who served as the Queen of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club of New Orleans in 1996. She was the first selected queen of the Zulu carnival club who was not from New Orleans. The show runs through Feb. 28. For more information, call (225) 336-2422 or visit westbatonrougemuseum.org.
- Registration is open for the LSU Museum of Art's free "Southbound" online artist talk series, streaming on Zoom in January. Sessions will be Jan. 19 with Aaron Sheehan-Dean, department chair and history professor at LSU, and Southbound photographers Sheila Pree Bright and Jessica Ingram; Jan. 21 with Johanna Warwick, assistant professor of photography at LSU, and Southbound photographer Mark Steinmetz; Jan. 26 with Joyce Jackson, professor of geography and anthropology and former director of African & African American studies at LSU, and Southbound photographers Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick; and Jan. 28 museum curator Courtney Taylor and Southbound photographers McNair Evans and Susan Worsham. To register, visit bit.ly/southboundseries.
- Southeastern Louisiana University’s Community Music School is accepting registrations for its 2021 session, which begins Jan. 25. Registration will remain open throughout the semester, however, registrations received after Jan. 18 will incur a $20 late fee. For more information and to register, call (985) 549-5502 or visit southeastern.edu/cms.
- The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center invites Opelousas residents to share photographs of where they live through Feb. 28 for "Where We Live: Opelousas Neighborhoods," a project to document Opelousas neighborhoods through the lens of residents. Images can be black and white or color, taken with camera or cellphone. Photos can be anything that represents your neighborhood. To submit your photo, visit the Opelousas Museum Facebook Page. Post your image on the timeline, or email it to museum@cityofopelousas.com, including your names, the neighborhood's name and why you took the photo. For more information, call (337) 948-2589 or email the museum.
On the area arts and cultural scene
Email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com
Robin Miller
