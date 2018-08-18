Playwright Ifa Bayeza has been chosen for the Shadows-on-the-Teche's project, "Bunk Johnson at the Shadows: Historic Interpretation through Dramatic Performance."
The one-act dramatic work will focus on William G. “Bunk” Johnson, an accomplished jazz trumpeter, who performed in concert halls and on stages from California to New York with the Charles “Buddy” Bolden band and jazz legends Jelly Roll Morton, Sidney Bechet and Louis Armstrong.
Johnson always returned to his chosen hometown of New Iberia where he was known to practice his trumpet and work odd jobs, including as yardman at The Shadows-on-the-Teche.
The project will tell about Johnson's and expand the interpretation of The Shadows into the 21st century, while also telling a more inclusive story of both The Shadows and New Iberia.
Bayeza is an award-winning theater artist and novelist. Her critically acclaimed drama, "The Ballad of Emmett Till," premiered at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago and was awarded a Eugene O’Neill National Playwrights Conference fellowship and the Mystery Writers of America Edgar Award for Best Play.
For more information, visit ShadowsOnTheTeche.org.