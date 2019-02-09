The Louisiana Center for the Book in the State Library of Louisiana will celebrate Black History Month during the annual Black History Month program at noon Feb. 13.
Poet John Warner Smith will discuss his work, "Muhammad's Mountain," the first-ever book-length collection of poetry on the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali in the State Library’s Seminar Center, 701 N. Fourth St.
Consisting of 45 poems, "Muhammad's Mountain" takes a poetic perspective in examining the life of Ali, and in so doing examines the last half of the 20th century through the significant events Ali witnessed during those turbulent times.
Smith, who calls Baton Rouge home, is the author of four collections of poetry: "Muhammad’s Mountain," published by in 2018; "Spirits of the Gods," in 2017; "Soul Be A Witness," in 2016; and "A Mandala of Hands" in 2015.
Smith’s fifth collection, "Our Shut Eyes: New & Selected Poems on Race in America," is coming this year.
The presentation is free and open to the public, and attendees are welcome to bring a “brown bag” lunch. Registration is not required. Books will be available for purchase from the author.