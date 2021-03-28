Tickets are on sale for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's season finale, called "Coppélia at Home," which will be shown online.
You can buy a ticket for the link for this recorded show and watch it unlimited times between April 12 and April 26.
In "Coppélia at Home," BRBT's Youth Ballet members have joined company members for this in-studio, filmed performance in a shortened version of the classic ballet.
"Coppélia" is the story of a toymaker who believes a beloved doll has come to life and what follows includes plenty of mishaps, pranks and even a little romance.
Rebecca Acosta and Jonna Cox choreographed the performance that casts LeTiger Walker, artist-in-residence and past member of Garth Fagan Dance, as Franz, the lead male role.
Tickets are $30 at batonrougeballet.org.