The Red Magnolia Theatre Company will perform a staged reading of Nora and Delia Ephron's "Love, Loss, and What I Wore," in celebration of International Women's Day at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Brew Ha-Ha, 711 Jefferson Highway.
The play tells the story of a clothes designer and the women who wander into her shop through a series of vignettes, which meets Red Magnolia's mission of providing an outlet for women in the arts through theater production.
Kathy Sevin, Rosalind Reynard, Charlynn White, Mary Pittman and Michele Johnson will perform the reading. Macy Jones will direct.
Tickets are $10 by visiting redmagnolia.org. Sales benefit the theater company.